Alabama Couple Named National Outstanding Young Farmers

National Outstanding Young Farmers Awards Congress Winners.
National Outstanding Young Farmers Awards Congress Winners.(Outstanding Farmers of America)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2023 National Outstanding Young Farmers Awards Congress was held Feb. 16-19 in Appleton, Wisconsin. Two of the winners, Jon and Amy Hegeman, are Alabama Natives.

Jon became a first-generation farmer following high school, and he now operates a 22-acre greenhouse business that supplies major box stores across the southeastern U.S. and the eastern seaboard. His wife, Amy, operates an equine business, and the couple has diversified into cattle. They have two children, Ella Kate and Jon Henry.

National Outstanding Young Farmers Awards Congress Winners Jon and Amy Hegeman.
National Outstanding Young Farmers Awards Congress Winners Jon and Amy Hegeman.(Outstanding Farmers of America)

The National Outstanding Young Farmers program is the oldest farmer recognition program in the United States, dating back to 1955. The program is sponsored by John Deere, administered by the Outstanding Farmers of America (OFA), and supported by the National Association of County Agricultural Agents National Association of Conservation Districts.

National winners received an award from corporate sponsor John Deere and the opportunity to travel to represent the National Outstanding Young Farmers at future agricultural events. The award winners were selected based on their progress in an agricultural career, extent of soil and water conservation practices, and contributions to the well-being of the community, state, and nation.

The three other national winners were Brad and Tara Peacock of Arkansas, Kyle and Rachel Zwieg of Wisconsin, and Carl and Betsy Long of Pennsylvania.

