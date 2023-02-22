ACCS Host College and Career Workshop for our nations heroes

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Both former and active members of the military received tools to help them navigate their lives outside of the military.

The Alabama Community Colleges’ career workshop gave those who served our nation a chance to learn about the services and programs available to them, as well as, their families.

The workshop had useful services such as ones that help veterans successfully apply for benefits and find a home. One of the services for veterans and their families is Spectra Care, which provides mental health services.

Career opportunities were also available to those attending the workshop such as The Alabama Aviation College which can prepare veterans in two years for a good paying job

The director of the Alabama Aviation College knows first hand how hard it is to adjust to normalcy after the military after serving 30 years in the army.

It’s a big transition, from military to civilian life. I did 30 years in the military and it’s a big shock when all of a sudden, instead of the Army taking care of you all the time, you’ve got to take care of yourself and you’ve got to decide what you want to do for a living.

Stan Smith, Director of the Alabama Aviation College

The Alabama Community Colleges System recognizes the large veteran and military presence in the Wiregrass and hopes to continue helping our nation’s heroes.

