1 killed in late-night Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man is dead after being shot, according to Dothan Police (DPD).

DPD said the shooting happened Wednesday just after midnight on Monroe Street in Dothan. DPD said when officers arrived on the scene they found the victim in the edge of a yard. Investigators said the man was shot several times in the upper torso.

Police identified the man as Shamel Roscel Hagler, 25, of Dothan.

“Dothan Fire and Rescue arrived and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful,” the department confirmed in a press release. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Investigators have learned that multiple people were present at the time of the shooting.

At this time, no arrests have been made in Hagler’s death.

DPD asks that anyone with information related to this incident call the Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.

