Wiregrass Area Food Bank gives back to the community

By Sydney Wallace
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Don’t let this streak of warm weather fool you, it’s still winter! Which is why Wiregrass Area Food Bank and Toyota of Dothan are making sure the community stays warm, should colder conditions return.

The soup drive, meant to benefit senior citizens, has collected $1,078 in cash donations between two soup collections at the southside Walmart. The donations collected will be used to purchase over 11 thousand pounds of food, creating over 9 thousand meals.

In total they have collected 3,757 pounds of soup between the two soup collection at the Southside Walmart, and the total meals provided for those in the Brown Bag Program during the “Souper Bowl” soup drive was $16,052.

“The Brown Bag Program is the supplemental program that provides grocery for seniors age sixty and older on the third Wednesday of each month. These seniors are considered to be low-income seniors, and we want to help them out with the blessing of some cans soup during the colder months of the year”, said Gonzalez.

The Wiregrass Area Food Bank and Toyota of Dothan continue to urge the community to give back to the senior citizens.

