The warm weather continues

SYNOPSIS - The ridge of high pressure continues to build over the Gulf of Mexico keeping us warm and breezy for the next few days. A low chance of a shower or two this morning mainly north of Dothan. The chance of a few showers will remain for the next few days but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80s by the end of the week, it does look like we will see a little relief from the heat early next week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 80°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds SW 5-10 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 84°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 66° High: 84° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 66° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 78° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 72° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

