Warm Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Warmer weather continues pushing into the Wiregrass, with the rest of the week featuring highs in the lower to middle 80s. Our nights will be warmer, too, mainly in the middle 60s for lows. Rain chances remain on the low side for the next week, at least.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds SW-S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds SSW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 66°. Winds SSW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low: 66° High: 84° 20%

FRI: Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low: 67° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 63° High: 82° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 82° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance at night. Low: 60° High: 82° 20%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 77° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

