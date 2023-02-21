Veterans honored through Hits for Heroes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For a decade, ball players in the Wiregrass have taken Hits for Heroes.

It’s an annual event centered around the men and women of our military who have been wounded in action.

For Jeep Sullivan, president of Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures, it’s a chance to honor those who have committed their lives to protecting ours.

“We can go to the mall and do things with our families freely because of these guys and ladies,” said Sullivan. “Our veterans of the U.S. military give it all for us.”

Organizers like Angela Dunning spend months teeing up for the big event.

For her, it’s about community connection and neighbors helping neighbors.

“Along the way, we also raise money, and we use that money to help local veterans to participate in outdoor events,” explained Dunning. “Getting out in God’s great outdoors, hunting and fishing and golfing and doing all kinds of fun things... Just trying to get them interacting with one another and getting better.”

Since the event started, Hits for Heroes has raised over $425,000.

“We get to use that money to take about 90 veterans a year on different events,” said Sullivan.

For veterans who have benefited from the program, they say it’s a chance to give back and get active.

“They have done such a great job of getting the word out to say ‘we love our veterans,’” said Sullivan.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.