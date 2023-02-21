Suspect and victim identified in Headland stabbing death

UPDATE #2

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland Police Chief Mark Jones confirmed to News4 the identities of the victim and suspect in Monday night’s stabbing death.

According to Jones, 39-year-old Alex McKay is charged with the murder of his mother, 70-year-old Annie Dean McKay.

The elder McKay was stabbed multiple times according to details from Jones, and at this time it is unknown if Alex McKay was under the influence during the altercation.

Jones expressed thanks to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, and Dothan Police Department in assisting with the case.

UPDATE

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect is in custody following the apparent murder of a Headland woman on Monday night, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The victim, found at a Rock Creek Road home, was apparently stabbed to death in a domestic dispute, according to those with direct knowledge of the circumstances.

Police took the male suspect into custody a short distance from the murder scene at a home on Martin Luther King Drive.

Headland Police Chief Mark Jones could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are aiding the investigation.

ORIGINAL

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Police are on the scene in Headland after reports of a potential murder.

According to information obtained by News4, the incident happened on Rock Creek Road. Multiple sources confirm a woman was apparently stabbed to death.

Police have not released official information at this time, pending the suspect’s arrest.

Dothan Police are aiding Headland in the investigation of this incident.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

