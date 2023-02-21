Student accused of threat at school where boy shot teacher

A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Monday Jan. 30, 2023. The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher has reopened with stepped-up security and a new administrator.(AP Photo/John C. Clark)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A fifth-grade student at the same Virginia elementary school where a first-grader shot his teacher last month told classmates in a text message that he would “pop some bullets” and tell someone to shoot up the class, a school official wrote in an email to parents.

Karen Lynch, an administrator who is currently leading the Newport News school, wrote in the email that several fifth-grade students were texting each other on Saturday when one of them allegedly made the threat. Another student told their parent, who contacted the teacher of the student who made the threat, Lynch wrote. The teacher then notified administrators.

“I immediately contacted the student’s parent and excluded the student from school,” Lynch wrote.

Lynch said police are investigating and a threat assessment is in progress.

“Please rest assured that all protocols are being followed and this incident is being addressed accordingly,” Lynch wrote.

On Jan. 6, a 6-year-old student at Richneck brought a loaded 9mm handgun to school and shot his teacher Abby Zwerner, seriously wounding her.

Diane Toscano, an attorney for Zwerner, notified school officials last month that Zwerner intends to sue the school district. Toscano said school administrators ignored warnings from several teachers in the hours before the shooting that the boy had a gun and was threatening other students. Zwerner is recovering at home.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headland Murder
Suspect and victim identified in Headland stabbing death
Max Whittaker, former Geneva County head football coach, passed away on Sunday.
Wiregrass mourns the loss of former Geneva County football coach
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later
Mardi Gras
Dothan Mardi Gras parade photos
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins

Latest News

MJ weighed in at approximately 80 to 90 pounds and was up and nursing just a few hours after...
‘Incredible moment’: Zoo announces birth of endangered rhino calf
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin ups tensions over Ukraine, suspending START nuke pact
New NerdWallet survey sheds light on the upcoming tax season
New NerdWallet survey sheds light on the upcoming tax season
New NerdWallet survey sheds light on the upcoming tax season