Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s spring severe weather season is approaching, and now is the time to prepare and save.

The Alabama Department of Revenue will offer tax relief during the state’s annual severe weather holiday.

Beginning Friday, February 24 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, February 26 at midnight, consumers can buy certain severe weather preparedness items free of state sales tax. Local sales tax may still apply.

The following is a list of some covered items at $60 or less, per item:

Batteries

Carbon monoxide detector

Cell phone chargers

Duct tape

Flashlights

Gas or diesel fuel tank or container

Generators

Ice packs

NOAA weather radio

Non-electric can opener

Plywood

Power cords

Self-contained first aid kit

Smoke detectors

A generator with a sales price of $1,000 or less can also be purchased without state sales tax.

The months of March, April and May are the primary months for severe weather in the Deep South.

For a full list of eligible items, click here.

For a complete list of participating counties and municipalities, click here.

