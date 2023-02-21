Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s spring severe weather season is approaching, and now is the time to prepare and save.

The Alabama Department of Revenue will offer tax relief during the state’s annual severe weather holiday.

Beginning Friday, February 24 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, February 26 at midnight, consumers can buy certain severe weather preparedness items free of state sales tax. Local sales tax may still apply.

The following is a list of some covered items at $60 or less, per item:

  • Batteries
  • Carbon monoxide detector
  • Cell phone chargers
  • Duct tape
  • Flashlights
  • Gas or diesel fuel tank or container
  • Generators
  • Ice packs
  • NOAA weather radio
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Plywood
  • Power cords
  • Self-contained first aid kit
  • Smoke detectors

A generator with a sales price of $1,000 or less can also be purchased without state sales tax.

The months of March, April and May are the primary months for severe weather in the Deep South.

For a full list of eligible items, click here.

For a complete list of participating counties and municipalities, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headland Murder
Suspect and victim identified in Headland stabbing death
Max Whittaker, former Geneva County head football coach, passed away on Sunday.
Wiregrass mourns the loss of former Geneva County football coach
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later
Mardi Gras
Dothan Mardi Gras parade photos
The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins

Latest News

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery mayor calls news conference about ‘heavily edited’ audio clips; claims ‘extortion attempt’
News4's Justin McNelley gives a quick recap of what's going on in the Wiregrass so far!
News4Now: What's Trending?
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
Frontier Airlines now automatically seats children with family
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?