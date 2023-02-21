Suspect in custody after possible Headland murder

Police are on the scene in Headland after reports of a potential murder.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPDATE

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect is in custody following the apparent murder of a Headland woman on Monday night, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The victim, found at a Rock Creek Road home, was apparently stabbed to death in a domestic dispute, according to those with direct knowledge of the circumstances.

Police took the male suspect into custody a short distance from the murder scene at a home on Martin Luther King Drive.

Headland Police Chief Mark Jones could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are aiding the investigation.

ORIGINAL

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Police are on the scene in Headland after reports of a potential murder.

According to information obtained by News4, the incident happened on Rock Creek Road. Multiple sources confirm a woman was apparently stabbed to death.

Police have not released official information at this time, pending the suspect’s arrest.

Dothan Police are aiding Headland in the investigation of this incident.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Stay with News4 as we look to bring additional details.

