Pet of the Week: Beautiful Bella

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed a sweet tabby kitten named Bella.

Bella is a silver tabby cat and is 7 months old. Bella loves attention but also loves to explore her surroundings. Bella has a sibling who is also up for adoption at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

If you are interested in finding additional information about Bella and her adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620 or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

