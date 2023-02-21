Man dies after car strikes horse near Selma

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has died following an overnight crash involving a horse.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Darius G. Jones, 31, was killed when the 2016 Ford Fiesta he was driving struck a horse, left the roadway and overturned. Jones, who authorities say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Dallas County Road 48, about two miles east of Selma. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

