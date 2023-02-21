Houston County Schools approve AngelTrax cameras for buses

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Board of Education have approved a 5-year contract to implement a new child safety program with the system’s school buses.

The contract will be with AngelTrax, who presented their program to the board during the Monday meeting.

The technology would be similar to that recently implemented by the Dothan City School system.

A camera would be installed on all buses with a sensor to automatically capture the license plates of cars that illegally pass stopped school buses.

Once an infraction is confirmed, a citation will be sent in the mail to the registered owner of the vehicle.

The system plans to implement the AngelTrax cameras on 25 Houston County School buses starting on March 1.

