Houston County Schools approve AngelTrax cameras for buses

The system plans to implement the AngelTrax cameras on 25 Houston County School buses starting...
The system plans to implement the AngelTrax cameras on 25 Houston County School buses starting on March 1.(WBRC)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Board of Education have approved a 5-year contract to implement a new child safety program with the system’s school buses.

The contract will be with AngelTrax, who presented their program to the board during the Monday meeting.

The technology would be similar to that recently implemented by the Dothan City School system.

A camera would be installed on all buses with a sensor to automatically capture the license plates of cars that illegally pass stopped school buses.

Once an infraction is confirmed, a citation will be sent in the mail to the registered owner of the vehicle.

The system plans to implement the AngelTrax cameras on 25 Houston County School buses starting on March 1.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mardi Gras
Dothan Mardi Gras parade photos
Dothan commissioner asks for sweep to rid roads of sharp blades
Max Whittaker, former Geneva County head football coach, passed away on Sunday.
Wiregrass mourns the loss of former Geneva County football coach
A worker at Jim Whaley tires removes a small blade on February 17, 2023.
Hundreds of tires punctured by mysterious blades on roads
Mardi Gras
KOK hosts annual Mardi Gras parade

Latest News

File photo of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during his 2022 Montgomery State of the City...
Montgomery mayor recorded in profanity-laced audio about voters, investments
Students at Florala High School are morning the loss of their principal, Max Whittaker.
Florala principal passes away
Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.
Memorials placed near Harvest helicopter crash site
1 person injured following a Friday night apartment shooting in Eufaula