Georgia man hopes clothing brand helps reduce stigma on autism

Georgia clothing store officials talk about the importance of autism awareness.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man hopes his clothing brand can help lead to more conversations about autism awareness.

The brand is inspired by Eric Dellinger’s twin sons who are on the autism spectrum.

He said wearing the apparel helps to reduce the stigma about autism and helps to spark conversations among people in similar situations.

“Everybody has their own little story, whether it’s their niece, nephew, friend, or child that has to do with special needs. And that’s probably the coolest part,” said Dellinger.

The Auti Love brand expanded to several Georgia area stores.

“It makes them feel more welcomed in society with everything. It just shows they are normal people and that everyone is unique, like puzzle pieces,” said a customer named Anna.

To order items, visit Autilove.org.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headland Murder
Suspect and victim identified in Headland stabbing death
Max Whittaker, former Geneva County head football coach, passed away on Sunday.
Wiregrass mourns the loss of former Geneva County football coach
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later
Mardi Gras
Dothan Mardi Gras parade photos
Alex McKay (pictured) is charged with the murder of his mother.
Bond set for Headland murder suspect

Latest News

ACCS
ACCS Host College and Career Workshop for our nations heroes
A bond has been set for the man accused of stabbing his mother to death last night in Headland.
Bond set in deadly Headland stabbing
ACCS
ACCS Veterans and Military career workshop
Health
High prevalence of Coronary Artery Disease