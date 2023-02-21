Fired feeding supervisor demands job back amid criminal investigation

The city of Dothan will be dealt a blow if a judge orders the former supervisor of its embattled nutrition program back to work.
Stephanie Wingfield at the Houston County Courthouse on February 21, 2023.
Stephanie Wingfield at the Houston County Courthouse on February 21, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan will be dealt a blow if a judge orders the former supervisor of its embattled nutrition program back to work.

But Stephanie Wingfield’s attorney believes she should be reinstated, portraying his client as a scapegoat in what has become a criminal investigation.

Richard Rice said during a court appeal of her termination on Tuesday that Wingfield was fired before there had been an adequate investigation into allegations that she shirked her duties as feeding program coordinator.

The city disputes those claims, saying Wingfield failed to file timely and accurate reports for the city to receive reimbursement that ultimately came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Assistant City Attorney Joe Herring insisted procedures were followed and told Houston County Circuit Judge Butch Binford the only issue is whether the City Personnel Board that upheld Wingfield’s firing acted within the scope of the law and its authority.

Herring also disputed Rice’s claims that the investigation into her conduct began after Wingfield’s termination.

The FBI and Dothan Police Department are investigating to determine if laws were violated as a Dothan restaurant, Breakfast at Tammy’s, raked in nearly $3 million dollars with COVID funds flowing.

The city claims—and Herring reiterated—that Wingfield fudged numbers and cheated in the nutrition program.

Wingfield’s supervisor was suspended and three other employees disciplined.

Eight years of those reports had the electronically forged signature of a former Department of Leisure Services supervisor who once managed the feeding initiative.

Binford will rule at an unspecified date.

This story will be updated.

