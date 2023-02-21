Dothan boy’s basketball punch ticket to Birmingham

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Wolves (27-4) have punched their ticket to the AHSAA State Finals tournament in Birmingham!

The boy’s basketball team secured their spot after a win on Tuesday in the 7A South Regional Finals in Montgomery, 72-51 over the Baker Hornets (25-8).

Leading the way for Dothan was Thomas Dowd with a game high 26 points, 21 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks along with 1 steal. Mehkai Menefee attributed 22 points to the Wolves along with 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 blocks.

Baker’s efforts were led by Labaron Philon with 24 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, and 3 steals; and Josh flowers with 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal.

The Wolves rode to victory inside Garrett Coliseum off a quality offensive performance, which saw Dothan as a team outperform Baker by going 25-48 (52.1%) from the field as opposed to 16-55 (29.1%) from the Hornets.

Specialty stats favored Dothan as well, with the Wolves outscoring Baker in the paint 34-20, getting 21 2nd chance points while the Hornets had 6, and the bench for Dothan outscoring Baker 13-2.

After leaving the 1st period tied at 12, Dothan outscored Baker in the 2nd (16-12), 3rd (27-20), and 4th (17-7). Dothan held a lead in the game for over 23 minutes, while Baker only led in the game for about 4 minutes total and the game was tied for 4:37 of game time. Baker’s largest lead of the game was a 4 point lead late in the 1st period, while Dothan’s largest was 21 points which they also finished the game with.

The Wolves also held the Hornets scoreless for the remaining 5 minutes and 36 seconds of the game, while Dothan’s last score came at the 1:25 mark of the 4th period.

With the win, Dothan will advance to take on the Hoover Bucs (24-4) in a state semifinal matchup on Thursday, March 2 at 10:30 a.m. at BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

