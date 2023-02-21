DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -Secretary Buttigieg outlined several initiatives to make the rail industry more safe Tuesda, February 21. Some of the proposals are rules the DOT is working on, but some reforms will require cooperation from Congress and rail companies themselves.

“The railroad industry has a track record of fighting safety regulations tooth and nail,” Buttigieg said. “That’s gotta change. They have to change their posture to work with us, not against us when it comes to raising the bar, so that you don’t have the kinds of incidents that people of East Palestine are now dealing with.”

Buttigieg is calling on rail companies to replace cars meant to contain hazardous materials more frequently and to participate in a system that allows workers to report near accidents without retaliation. He is also asking Congress to increase the maximum fine the DOT can issue to rail companies.

The DOT itself is working on a rule to require two crewmembers for most rail operations and a focused inspection program for high hazard trains. Buttigieg says train derailment is a significant problem in the U.S.

“They have definitely been going down in response to rigorous safety regulations in the past, but still too high,” Buttigieg said. “Every one is one too many.”

The independent National Transportation Safety Board is tasked with investigating the root cause of the crash. The DOT is investigating if rail company Norfolk Southern committed any safety violations.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headland Murder
Suspect and victim identified in Headland stabbing death
Max Whittaker, former Geneva County head football coach, passed away on Sunday.
Wiregrass mourns the loss of former Geneva County football coach
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later
Mardi Gras
Dothan Mardi Gras parade photos
Alex McKay (pictured) is charged with the murder of his mother.
Bond set for Headland murder suspect

Latest News

It's Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, in New Orleans. This photo shows a Mardi Gras celebration in...
Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime
Stephanie Wingfield at the Houston County Courthouse on February 21, 2023.
Fired feeding supervisor demands job back amid criminal investigation
Reynaldo Gonzalez cries while remembering his daughter Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed by...
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case
FILE - The S&P 500 fell 2% for its sharpest drop since the market was selling off in December.
Wall Street tumbles, Dow loses 697 on fears about high rates
The Minneapolis skyline is viewed Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A massive winter storm that will push...
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow