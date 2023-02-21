Bond set for Headland murder suspect

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Alex McKay, 39, is charged with the murder of his mother.

His bond was set Tuesday on that charge at $1 million, according to court records.

McKay is said to have stabbed his mother multiple times on Monday night.

A bond hearing will be set at a later date.

