Bond set for Headland murder suspect

Headland Murder
Headland Murder(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Alex McKay, 39, is charged with the murder of his mother.

His bond was set Tuesday on that charge at $1 million, according to court records.

McKay is said to have stabbed his mother multiple times on Monday night.

A bond hearing will be set at a later date.

