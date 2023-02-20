Wiregrass mourns the loss of former Geneva County football coach

Max Whittaker, former Geneva County head football coach, passed away on Sunday.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Geneva County head football coach, Max Whittaker passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning.

The AHSAA, in a release sent out Sunday night, says that his death comes just three days before his 59th birthday.

Whittaker was a longtime employee in Wiregrass education. He was the head football coach at Geneva County in 2002-03 as well as the school’s athletic director.

He served as the principal of Slocomb High School before returning to Geneva County High School as principal.

Whittaker served as the principal of Florala High School until his passing.

“Our concern and prayers go out to Mr. Whittaker’s family, and the students and teachers at Florala High School,” said AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs. We pray God’s love will sustain them during this difficult time.”

Whittaker was from New Brockton and stayed in Alabama for all of his education, getting his master’s from Troy University.

He also taught at Goshen High School and Enterprise City Schools.

Funeral arrangements were not available on Sunday night.

