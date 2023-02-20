A very warm week ahead

SYNOPSIS - The big story this week is temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s by the end of the week. A ridge of high pressure is building over the Gulf of Mexico that will keep us very warm over the next week. Low end rain chances tomorrow - Thursday but most areas will stay dry all week. The next weekend looks to be warm and dry as well, rain chances looks to come back in the forecast by the middle of the next week.

TODAY - Partly sunny. High near 76°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds SW 10-15 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 82°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 62° High: 84° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 66° High: 84° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 82° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 80° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 78° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

