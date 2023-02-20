Updates on 250-acre fire in Bay County

Voluntary evacuations along Vinson Road
Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.
Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of 4:30 p.m. Florida Forest Service officials say the fire is now 20% contained, and down to 250 acres.

79 is no longer closed due to Steelfield fire.

Highway 79 is currently blocked off again north of the Steelfield intersection.

According to a release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is currently at 265 acres. Voluntary evacuations are happening along homes on Vinson Road. The fire is continuing to move northeast.

Currently 140 acres are on fire north of Steelfield Road and Highway 79, and as of 2:00 p.m., about 10% is contained.

Fire officials are saying the wind has been pushing the blaze around, as it currently is on the east side of 79.

Reports of planes and a helicopter are around the area.

After a closure of northbound 79 due to the fire, authorities are now allowing traffic to move at a slow pace.

There is still heavy smoke in the area, and officials urge the public to use caution.

We’ll continue to give updates as more information becomes available.

Florida Forest Service officials have arrived with dozers.

As of noon, a 3-acre fire has broken out near Steelfield Road and 79, right near Margaritaville, and officials say it’s headed northeast.

Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue and Walton County Fire Rescue have arrived and Bay County firefighters are on scene.

We’ll continue to give updates as more information becomes available.

Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.
Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.(WJHG)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan commissioner asks for sweep to rid roads of sharp blades
A worker at Jim Whaley tires removes a small blade on February 17, 2023.
Hundreds of tires punctured by mysterious blades on roads
Mardi Gras
Dothan Mardi Gras parade photos
Mardi Gras
KOK hosts annual Mardi Gras parade
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later

Latest News

Students at Florala High School are morning the loss of their principal, Max Whittaker.
Florala principal passes away
File photo of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during his 2022 Montgomery State of the City...
Montgomery mayor recorded in profanity-laced audio about voters, investments
Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.
Memorials placed near Harvest helicopter crash site
1 person injured following a Friday night apartment shooting in Eufaula
Children's of Alabama
Three Southeast Alabama Radio Stations to host Annual Music & Miracles Radiothon