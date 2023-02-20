Unseasonable Warm This Week

SYNOPSIS – A very warm pattern this week for the Wiregrass. High temperatures will reach the 80s each day and dropping into the 60s overnight. Mostly dry for the next 7-days.

TONIGHT – Cloudy and warm. Low near 60°. Winds WSW 15mph

TOMORROW – More clouds than sun. High near 79°. Winds SW 10-15

TOMORROW NIGHT – Broken clouds. Low near 62°. Winds SSW 10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 82° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 84° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 84° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

