Troy University shares safety plan after mass shooting at Michigan State

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the aftermath of yet another deadly school shooting, this time on a college campus, Troy University is reviewing its existing safety plan.

“Any other mass killing, we immediately start to think, are we prepared,” said Chief of Police Troy University Police Department George Beaudry.

On Feb. 13th, a gunman killed three students and wounded five others on the campus of Michigan State University.

Why it didn’t happen on Troy’s campus, the university’s Chief of Police, George Beaudry, wants to ensure they are prepared.

Since the Michigan State attack, Beaudry says he and his team have also reviewed the safety plan with campus groups to ensure students are prepared in the event of an attack.

“The simplicity of the three words run, hide, fight,” said Beaudry. “It’s the concept we teach, it’s the concept that we instruct.”

If an active shooter were to be on campus, students will have to decide to run away from the shooter, hide, or if possible, stop the shooter physically.

Beaudry encourages parents to teach their children this safety tactic, with shootings not just happening on school grounds.

“We can’t live in fear, we have to put as must trust as we can that when we send our children off, that one, we have raised them up, and two, they make good decisions.”

Beaudry also encourages parents to look into their school’s safety protocol and find out what resources they already have in play before choosing where their child will enroll.

Along with its safety plan, Troy University already uses 24-hour police patrol, security cameras and license plate readers.

