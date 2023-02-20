Three Southeast Alabama Radio Stations to host Annual Music & Miracles Radiothon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Three Southeast Alabama radio station will host the Music And Miracles Radiothon on Thursday, February 23, and Friday, February 24 from 6 AM to 6 PM. Those radio stations include, Your Country 95.5, 96.6 The Legend, and All The Hits 106.7 FM.

The money raised on this radiothon will go to Children’s Of Alabama, the local Children’s Miracle Network hospital. Dothan area listeners can donate online or by texting “wiregrass” to 51555.

Listeners will also hear directly from past patients who have gotten better thanks to the help of Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

To learn more about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, visit childrensmiraclenetwork.com.

