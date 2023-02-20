Spread the fun, give back your Mardi Gras beads

(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Have extra Mardi Gras beads lying around? First United Methodist Church has a way to get them off your hands while also helping out the community.

The respite care group of FUMC in Dothan is recycling Mardi Gras beads. The group will collect, sort, and band them together.

You can drop your beads off in bins behind the church, at Hot’s Deli, and at the recycling center on Westgate starting tomorrow afternoon.

The respite care ministry works to meet the social and emotional needs of elders and their caregivers.

