Memorials placed near Harvest helicopter crash site

Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.
Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Flowers, candles, wreathes and flags have been placed on the side of the road near where the helicopter crashed on Feb. 15.

A Blackhawk helicopter crashed in Harvest near Highway 53 on Feb. 15, killing two Tennessee National Guardsmen.

Now memorials have been placed in the grass next to the road where the tragic crash occurred.

Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.
Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.(waff)
Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.
Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.(waff)

