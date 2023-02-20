Memorials placed near Harvest helicopter crash site

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Flowers, candles, wreathes and flags have been placed on the side of the road near where the helicopter crashed on Feb. 15.

A Blackhawk helicopter crashed in Harvest near Highway 53 on Feb. 15, killing two Tennessee National Guardsmen.

Now memorials have been placed in the grass next to the road where the tragic crash occurred.

Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash. (waff)

