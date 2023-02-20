HBCUs in the spotlight after ‘Primetime’ in Jackson, Mississippi

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - John Stallworth. Althea Gibson. Jerry Rice. Walter Payton. Edwin Moses. Just some of the world’s best athletes that called Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) home.

Over the course of the last five years, HBCUs have witnessed a resurgence across the country. The man known as “Primetime” helped the upward trajectory for HBCU athletics.

Former Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders brought attention to the Tigers program, and in the process elevated revenue to enhance the HBCU experience to mainstream America.

During his final year at Jackson State, the city of Jackson, Mississippi, received approximately $16.2 million dollars in revenue for area businesses during the 2022 season.

“We are not the small black college, poor conference anymore,” Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said prior to the league’s football championship game. “We are a legitimate force. We think we are in a very positive position to elevate this conference, to be able to do some things that people have not been able to see.”

The campus of Alabama A&M University continues to evolve and grow on the playing field. The university recently opened a new, state-of-the-art $52 million facility home to the men’s and women’s basketball programs.

“Being part of this is not only critical of Alabama A&M, but for Huntsville and the surrounding areas,” Alabama A&M Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant said. “Now we have some progressive presidents that are looking outside what the normal parameters are. We’re looking outside of that and I see a different mindset toward the business of athletics, and not athletics being a business.

We are a fantastic, dynamic. phenomenal conference,” Dr. Bryant added. “I think what coach Sanders did, was just show who we are, and then we were able to capitalize on some of those endeavors, particularly getting the dollars we were supposed to have.”

