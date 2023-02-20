265-acre fire in Bay County, 79 closed until conditions improve

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Highway 79 is currently blocked off again north of the Steelfield intersection.

According to a release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is currently at 265 acres. Voluntary evacuations are happening along homes on Vinson Road. The fire is continuing to move northeast.

Currently 140 acres are on fire north of Steelfield Road and Highway 79, and as of 2:00 p.m., about 10% is contained.

Fire officials are saying the wind has been pushing the blaze around, as it currently is on the east side of 79.

Reports of planes and a helicopter are around the area.

After a closure of northbound 79 due to the fire, authorities are now allowing traffic to move at a slow pace.

There is still heavy smoke in the area, and officials urge the public to use caution.

Florida Forest Service officials have arrived with dozers.

As of noon, a 3-acre fire has broken out near Steelfield Road and 79, right near Margaritaville, and officials say it’s headed northeast.

Officials say no buildings have been hit yet.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue and Walton County Fire Rescue have arrived and Bay County firefighters are on scene.

