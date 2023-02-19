KOK hosts annual Mardi Gras parade

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The streets of Dothan were buzzing for the Krewe Of Kolosse Mardi gras Parade.

Parade goers took part in the festivities by collecting beads, moon pies, and many other treats and toys as the floats passed.

The Krewe of Kollose parade began in 2014, when a group of friends believed that Dothan should have it’s own Mardi Gras parade.

The parade featured 40 larger than life floats with unique themes ranging from Soul Train to Cesar’s Palace.

Parade organizers gave spectators plenty of food options to choose from with different food trucks on foster street.

For more information about the parade and The Krewe Of Kolosse, got to kreweofkolosse.com.

