KOK hosts annual Mardi Gras parade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The streets of Dothan were buzzing for the Krewe Of Kolosse Mardi gras Parade.

Parade goers took part in the festivities by collecting beads, moon pies, and many other treats and toys as the floats passed.

The Krewe of Kollose parade began in 2014, when a group of friends believed that Dothan should have it’s own Mardi Gras parade.

The parade featured 40 larger than life floats with unique themes ranging from Soul Train to Cesar’s Palace.

Parade organizers gave spectators plenty of food options to choose from with different food trucks on foster street.

For more information about the parade and The Krewe Of Kolosse, got to kreweofkolosse.com.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.