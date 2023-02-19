80′s in February?

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – A big pattern flip this week! We will trade in mild temperatures and rain chances for 80+ degree high temperatures and dry conditions. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and cool. Low near 45°. Winds Light E

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 76°. Winds SW 10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds SW 15 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 82° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 84° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 82° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 84° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 74° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

