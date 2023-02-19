80′s in February?

SYNOPSIS – A big pattern flip this week! We will trade in mild temperatures and rain chances for 80+ degree high temperatures and dry conditions. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and cool. Low near 45°. Winds Light E

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 76°. Winds SW 10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds SW 15 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 82° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 84° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 82° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 84° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 74° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.