Why are Alabama car tag prices so high this year?

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve noticed that you’re paying a lot more to renew your car tags this year, you’re not alone.

And it’s not just on newer cars, but vehicles you’ve owned for years.

So, what’s behind the increase and will those prices be coming down anytime soon?

The standard fee for an Alabama license plate is $23 plus a small issuing fee, but the part that’s driving up the price of your car tag is the market value of your vehicle—the newer the model, the more you’ll pay.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has also played a major role in the price of your tags.

Normally, you’d expect to pay less each year for your car tag because most cars depreciate in value over time.

But supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic slowed car manufacturing causing the price of used cars to skyrocket.

That means your older model car is worth more now than it was pre-pandemic.

Tom Dart with the Automobile Dealers Association of Alabama said your city’s ad valorem tax hinges on the fair and reasonable market value of a vehicle, which is only updated once a year.

“The way it works, on October 1, so the October 1 of 2022, the Alabama Department of Revenue takes a snapshot of the value of every vehicle in the state, and then that amount is used for the following year for that component of the car tags,” Dart explained.

“So, and of course with COVID, and the big supply shortages that everybody is seeing with motor vehicles, the price of used cars shot up. This is the unusual situation now where it is affecting car tags,” he said.

Dart added that the price of cars is starting to come down slightly, but they are still high.

So, car tag prices will likely remain high for at least the next several months until the department of revenue takes another snapshot in October.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron McCreight
Dothan tourism leader ordered to prison, resigns
47-year-old Sylvia Wynette Hemphill was last heard from by family via cell phone on December...
UPDATE: Houston County woman found after Missing Person Alert issued
A two-vehicle crash on AL 87 has claimed the life of an Opp man
Coffee County wreck takes the life of Opp man
The Alabama Department of Public Health is warning women of the signs and symptoms of a heart...
Health officials break down heart attack warning signs in women
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Dothan location

Latest News

Alice Sorrells (Left), Leah Livingston (Center),and Susan Baker (Right) have been sentenced in...
Former Prattville day care employees sentenced in abuse case
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
Taking a look into the Harvest helicopter crash investigation process
A worker at Jim Whaley tires removes a small blade on February 17, 2023.
Hundreds of tires punctured by mysterious blades on roads
Alabama State House
Bill to reform parole, policing and the death penalty filed ahead of the legislative session