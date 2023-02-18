Summer is Coming

SYNOPSIS – Much warmer days are ahead. Clouds will make their way into the area overnight Saturday. Overall dry and hot for the next 7 days. A small chance of rain Tuesday but overall the week will be dry.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and cold. Low near 37°. Winds Light E

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 69°. Winds Light & Valuable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 45°. Winds W 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 82° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 84° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

