POLICE: Crestview man crashes into church, charged with DUI

The driver, Paul Carroll, 38, of Crestview, was reportedly arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in an accident, with serious bodily injury.(CPD)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, among other charges, after driving into a church, according to the Crestview Police Department.

Authorities said around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and State Highway 85 in reference to a single vehicle accident.

Officers reported when they arrived on scene, they found a car that sped through the intersection and drove through the front of the First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.

With the assistance of the members of the Crestview Fire Department, officials said they successfully extracted four occupants from the car. They said the three passengers were transported with serious injuries.

They said the driver refused treatment on scene. The driver, Paul Carroll, 38, of Crestview, was reportedly arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in an accident, with serious bodily injury.

Police said Carroll was taken the Okaloosa County Jail without incident.

