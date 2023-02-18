Man arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in Holmes County

Man arrested after allegdly shooting a woman in Holmes County.
Man arrested after allegdly shooting a woman in Holmes County.(Holmes County Sheriff's Offic)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting led to the arrest and multiple charges for a Bonifay man.

According to the sheriff’s office, they got word of a person with a gunshot wound at an area hospital on February 7th.

At the hospital, deputies report they spoke with the victim and a witness. The victim stated to investigators that on February 6th, she had a verbal fight with Gordon Wood, a convicted felon, who the victim claims Wood shot her legs with a .22 caliber rifle with a rat shot.

HCSO reports after speaking with the victim and witness, they obtained a search warrant for the property and located the .22 caliber casings at Woods’s home where the shooting happened.

Officials said during the search they discovered two firearms, a baggie of methamphetamine, several hypodermic syringes, and various other drug paraphernalia. HCSO said Wood was not present at the home at the time of the search.

On February 15th, officers with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and deputies with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office located Gordon Wood at a home on Gavin Road in Bonifay. In the same location, officers found two firearms and ammo for each, which included a firearm on his person.

Wood was taken into custody and transported to the Holmes County Jail.

In addition to active warrants for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and sale of a controlled substance, he was also charged with an additional count of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

