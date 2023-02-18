Hundreds of tires punctured by mysterious blades on roads

By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Small yet sharp metal pieces scattered along the roadway have punctured a significant number of tires in Dothan.

“I’ve seen all kind of stuff (but) this is probably the strangest case,” said David McKnight, assistant manager at Jim Whaley Tires.

He told WTVY the company’s Enterprise location has seen an increasing number of damaged tires each day this week, with all those customers having recently driven in Dothan.

“We’ve seen hundreds of cases across the (overall) area,” he estimated.

The objects are in various shapes and sizes, though al small.

McKnight has spent days perplexed on the origin of these metal pieces but believes the mystery is now solved.

He spoke with a woman late Friday who told him that her husband drove a truck that transported disposed saw blades that fell to the roadway due to a faulty container.

His route was along Brannon Stand and Trawick Roads, Hartford Highway, and Ross Clark Circle.

News 4 could not independently confirm the account, but McKnight thinks it logical because that route is where he believes most of the punctures occurred.

He said some tires could be repaired, but others were destroyed.

