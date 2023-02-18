Dothan police share important safety information for Mardi Gras parade

Downtown Dothan is an entertainment district which means that alcohol can be consumed outside of restaurants and bars.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras parade will take place on February 18 in Dothan.

The event starts at 3:45 but Dothan police will be out blocking roadways at 3:00. Police expect areas like Foster Street to be packed with spectators.

Downtown Dothan is an entertainment district which means that alcohol can be consumed outside of restaurants and bars from 11 a.m. to midnight within certain boundaries.

Major Will Glover told News4 that officers will be stationed throughout the parade route. “One problem that we did have last year particularly on Foster Street were people trying to set their children over the rails of the barricades to catch the things,” said Glover, “So we ask you to please not do that, stay behind the barricade.”

Glover added, “We are anticipating a large crowd- we do have a very good showing of officers working along with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office who is providing additional officers so we will have a lot of people out, we want people to have a good time but please be aware of your surroundings.”

Major Glover also asked that people assign a designated driver before the event, with few ride sharing and taxi services available it is important to make sure you have a safe way home.

