Dothan commissioner asks for sweep to rid roads of sharp blades

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan City Commissioner Gantt Pierce said Saturday he requested city workers sweep roads covered with small, sharp blades.

Pierce’s District 5 was greatly impacted by the blades that apparently fell from a transport vehicle and which damaged or destroyed hundreds of tires.

For days, shops have been inundated with customers who ran over those blades that spilled onto Hartford Highway, Ross Clark Circle, in addition to Brannon Stand and Trawick Roads.

Other roads could also be impacted.

David McKnight, an assistant manager for Jim Whaley Tires, told News 4 that he spoke with a woman late Friday who told him that her husband drove a truck that transported disposed saw blades that fell to the roadway due to a faulty container.

News 4 could not independently confirm the account, but McKnight said that truck’s route seems to be along roads most affected by the blades.

Because of Dothan’s city manager form of government, commissioners are forbidden from issuing orders, though they can make department heads aware of situations that need addressing, which Pierce said he did in this case.

