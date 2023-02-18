Construction progress continues on new Enterprise veteran’s home

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -After 9 months of work the first state veteran’s home in the Wiregrass is taking shape.

After a 40 million dollar budget increase in August, the Command Sergeant Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home is showing construction progress.

Executive Director of Wiregrass Economic Development, Jesse Guillen, was told that there is a back log of 1500 veterans on a waiting list. The facility is expected to hold only 275.

“It’s exciting to see it happening I think,” Guillen said, “when you hear those numbers and you realize there’s that great of a need out there state-wide then it kind of puts it into perspective and you certainly feel for the veterans who will not be able to occupy that space.”

That waiting list number is expected to rise before construction is completed in mid to late 2024. The over 100 million dollar home is the fifth of its kind in the state, and the first in the Wiregrass.

Guillen said, “It also represents progress, to see the commitment that’s made in our community not just Enterprise but throughout Geneva and throughout Coffee County you see that happening.”

