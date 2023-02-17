Woman at center of prosecutor’s scandal evades prison

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Jamie Connolly, whose whistleblowing doomed a prosecuting attorney, will avoid prison and, instead, remain in a drug rehabilitation work release program, a judge ordered Thursday.

Connolly had pleaded guilty in November to drug charges and received four years but the judge left diversion punishment on the table.

Connolly still faces additional drug charges, but those would likely be dropped if she does not get back into trouble.

Connolly has spent a year in the spotlight due to her digital tryst with Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.

Assigned to prosecute Connolly, Johnson poked her on Facebook Messenger in October 2021 and their online relationship blossomed.

Facebook messages obtained by News4 detail months of flirting before Johnson’s relationship with Jamie Connolly abruptly ended when she was jailed on more drug charges in another county.

Within days, she had penned a letter detailing their romance.

Johnson was indicted on six felony ethics counts that allege his inappropriate behavior with other women.

There is no indication that he and Connolly met in person and Johnson may not have realized he exchanged sexually charged banter with a defendant because she used the online moniker Jasmine Connolly.

During Tuesday’s hearing, a drug rehabilitation work release program supervisor told Circuit Judge Ben Bowden that Connolly’s conduct had been exemplary.

Department of Corrections contractor Cheryl Leatherwood testified that she had known Connolly for 20 years, characterizing her as an addict unable to adequately care for herself but deserves another chance.

But Assistant State Attorney General Jimmie Thomas urged Judge Bowden to put Connolly in lockup, citing previous opportunities she squandered.

He also characterized her as a drug dealer.

“Every now and then the system works. I feel like if Ms. Connolly goes through the rehabilitation program she’ll be a success,” said David Harrison, Connolly’s attorney.

As for Johnson, his could be trial in mid-2023.

