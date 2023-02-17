Witnesses recall the moments of the fatal helicopter crash in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 24 hours after two Tennessee National Guardsman were killed in a helicopter crash, witnesses near the scene recounted their experiences.

Harvest resident Joe Bice said he won’t forget what he heard.

“It was horrific,” he said, “We’ve never seen anything like it. It’s rare to hear about a black hawk going down. We all ran out of our houses and saw the plume of smoke over there on the road.”

Bice lives so close to the crash that he could see and smell the destruction.

“It was an immediate ball of flame and black smoke just engulfed our neighborhood over here,” he said.

Multiple witnesses say that they did not want to go on camera because they were still traumatized by the situation. One woman drove right past the crash. Debris covered her car, and her windshield had a hole in it.

Another woman said she could see the flames over the cars in front of her before the smoke covered the road.

Tennessee resident Calvin Smith owns property within a block of the crash.

“We’ve seen almost a crisis a day,” he said. “We’ve seen a little bit of everything, but this helicopter crash is a new one. This is a first.”

Smith went looking for debris shortly after the crash, hoping his livestock survived.

“We have not seen any debris, but I have not been on the farm yet,” he said, “I will within the next hour. We will cover the farm completely, but haven’t seen anything yet.”

A spokesperson from Harvest Fire and Rescue told WAFF 48 that the debris had been cleared from Highway 53. Officials expect the road to be re-opened to three lanes on Friday morning.

