Wiregrass seniors learn how to avoid scams

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass seniors are learning to protect themselves from scams.

When you think of a scam victim, thoughts of someone older, frail, and uneducated may pop into your mind. However, as many seniors have learned, a typical scam target is often the opposite.

“Individuals who are the victims of fraud are usually independent, they are usually good with money. They’re usually outgoing and personable,” Faith Feaga, Senior Public Information Specialist with the Alabama Security Commission explains.

Young people are often victimized by fraud, but they lack one asset fraudsters look for.

“Seniors tend to lose the most money, and the reason is seniors tend to have money, right? They’ve worked hard for their entire lives to retire to be where they are,” said Fegea when it comes to the cause of seniors receiving scams.

In 2021, seniors lost $1 Billion to fraud, which counts for one-fifth of the total loss.

One example of a recent scam in Alabama: In the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the state, scammers began going door to door to market uncertified landscaping businesses to “help” those who’s yards and lawns are still destroyed over a month later.

While the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been warning against these scams, the good news is it’s easy to figure out who the read deal is.

“Make sure that they have a business card with a name, address, a website, a phone number, make sure they’re licensed by the city, and make sure you ask for everything in writing if you get some kind of bid,” said Monde Donaldson, BBB Educational Foundation vice president.

The BBB is warning of scammers going door to door, marketing uncertified landscaping businesses.

Feaga says that sometimes the simplest solutions are the most effective when it comes to scams, “Your best defense if they start selling something, if they want you to buy something, they want you to confirm your entire account number claiming to be your bank... you just say no.”

More useful tips to avoid scams include:

Don’t reveal personal information, like your favorite color or siblings’ names on social media. They are often the answer to security questions on important websites.

Only use the three nationwide credit reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian, and Transunion) to check your credit score.

Make sure to keep an eye out for scams where people pretend to be someone they aren’t, like a grandchild or a love interest.

As tempting as it might be to reprimand or annoy a scam caller, never answer - it will increase the number of scam calls you receive.

If you are wary of a possible investment opportunity, you can always check its legitimacy with the Alabama Security Commission at 1-800-222-1253. You can also check with your local chamber of commerce or the Better Business Bureau to see if a company is certified.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.