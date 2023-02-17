Resurfacing project to start on Alabama Highway 87

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Transportation would like to advise motorists that a resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 87, south of Troy, will begin on Wednesday, February 22, weather permitting.

The project will include planing, resurfacing, and traffic striping on Alabama Highway 87 from Alabama Highway 167 to the Coffee County line.

Lane closures are expected throughout the project and motorists should plan accordingly and to be mindful of the people and equipment in the work zone.

The project was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., out of Dothan, Ala., who had the lowest bid that met the project requirements.

The project is expected to be completed by Summer 2023.

