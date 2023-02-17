Official 2023 Mardi Gras ship arrives in Mobile

And for one family, it was an emotional homecoming
By Stephen Moody
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Mardi Gras ship has arrived in the city of Mobile! The USS Gunston Hall officially docked at the Alabama Cruise Terminal Friday morning.

And for one family, it was an emotional homecoming. On board is Mobile native Lorenzo Pettitt the 2nd.

And the family couldn’t wait to welcome him home.

“I was in the Navy so it’s just great for him to come home for Mardi Gras. Everybody on the ship has been asking him about Mobile and about Mardi Gras. It’s just ironic. He’s been all around the world to come home to Mobile,” Lorenzo Pettitt Sr. said.

The ship is the official 2023 Mardi Gras ship. And now that it’s here, this ship along with its crew is going to be here through Fat Tuesday.

Giving this family more than enough time to celebrate with their loved one.

“I can’t even see. I got tears in my glasses and everything. I’m so proud,” Stacy Pettitt said.

“We’re just proud of all of them. Just for the parents out and abroad seeing their kids do this for their country, it’s amazing. You couldn’t be prouder,” Pettitt added.

Tours on the USS Gunston Hall will be available starting Saturday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron McCreight
Dothan tourism leader ordered to prison, resigns
47-year-old Sylvia Wynette Hemphill was last heard from by family via cell phone on December...
UPDATE: Houston County woman found after Missing Person Alert issued
A two-vehicle crash on AL 87 has claimed the life of an Opp man
Coffee County wreck takes the life of Opp man
The Alabama Department of Public Health is warning women of the signs and symptoms of a heart...
Health officials break down heart attack warning signs in women
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Dothan location

Latest News

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Bodies of guardsmen killed in helicopter crash being transferred to Delaware for autopsies
The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with...
Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled due to possible undeclared allergen
Backpack catches fire at University of Alabama Student Center
Backpack catches fire at University of Alabama Student Center
International Women's Day Yellow Rose Project that is put on by Girls Inc. of Dothan and Zonta...
Girls Inc. of Dothan talks International Women's Day Yellow Rose Project