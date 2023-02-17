Man found guilty for setting house on fire, fighting police

Witnesses say they heard Johnson muttering he set the house on fire because his gas can "was his only weapon".(State Attorney's Office, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida)
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Parker man was found guilty on Thursday for arson and resisting police back in 2022.

On March 11, officials say 64-year-old Lance Allan Johnson had called a news outlet the day of the arson and made a threat to commit violence.

According to prosecutor Dustin Miller, Johnson “followed that up later in the day by setting his residence on fire and striking a deputy who was attempted to arrest him.”

Witnesses said they reportedly heard Johnson muttering about setting his house on fire because his gas can “was his only weapon, to let [the structure] burn”.

A BCSO deputy testified that he attempted to take Johnson into custody, as he already had an outstanding warrant. However, Johnson resisted, and hit the deputy in the chest with his elbow.

Nine witnesses were called to the stand, including Parker and Springfield Police, as well as Bay County Sheriff’s Office who were involved in the arrest and investigation.

Evidence included pictures of the burned structure.

Johnson was charged with second-degree arson, resisting an officer with violence, and battery of a law enforcement officer. His sentencing is set for March 1.

Evidence included pictures of the structure that was destroyed by the fire.(State Attorney's Office, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida)

