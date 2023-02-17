Gunshots fired at Geneva apartments

Multiple gunshots were fired at Riverside Homes in Geneva, AL
Multiple gunshots were fired at Riverside Homes in Geneva, AL(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple gunshots were fired at a Geneva apartment complex on Thursday.

According to Geneva police, an unidentified person fired several shots towards Riverside Homes in the 600 block of West Mulkey Avenue.

A second person, on the property of Riverside Homes, fired multiple times in the direction of the vehicle.

Geneva police responded and found that no homes, vehicles, or people were injured during the incident.

Police believe that the gunfire may have been the result of a fight involving two people at Riverside Homes. The fight was not reported to police despite there being several witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Geneva Police Department at 684-6496, 684-2777, or email them at genevapolice@genevaal.com

They also encourage anyone who witnesses a crime, suspicious activity, or violent behavior to contact the Geneva Police Department or 911.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron McCreight
Dothan tourism leader ordered to prison, resigns
47-year-old Sylvia Wynette Hemphill was last heard from by family via cell phone on December...
UPDATE: Houston County woman found after Missing Person Alert issued
A two-vehicle crash on AL 87 has claimed the life of an Opp man
Coffee County wreck takes the life of Opp man
The Alabama Department of Public Health is warning women of the signs and symptoms of a heart...
Health officials break down heart attack warning signs in women
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Dothan location

Latest News

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Partners with Saliba Center
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Partners with Saliba Center
Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Service Fundraising Banquet February 23
Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Service Fundraising Banquet February 23
The project is expected to be completed by Summer 2023.
Resurfacing project to start on Alabama Highway 87
Students in Mrs. Ebert’s kindergarten class at Prattville Kindergarten were looking to fill out...
Alabama kindergarten class ‘overwhelmed’ by Valentine’s Day cards