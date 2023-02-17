Gunshots fired at Geneva apartments

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple gunshots were fired at a Geneva apartment complex on Thursday.

According to Geneva police, an unidentified person fired several shots towards Riverside Homes in the 600 block of West Mulkey Avenue.

A second person, on the property of Riverside Homes, fired multiple times in the direction of the vehicle.

Geneva police responded and found that no homes, vehicles, or people were injured during the incident.

Police believe that the gunfire may have been the result of a fight involving two people at Riverside Homes. The fight was not reported to police despite there being several witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Geneva Police Department at 684-6496, 684-2777, or email them at genevapolice@genevaal.com

They also encourage anyone who witnesses a crime, suspicious activity, or violent behavior to contact the Geneva Police Department or 911.

