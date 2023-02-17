Expert gives tips on how to keep plants safe during frigid temperatures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the community prepares for frigid temperatures, experts are urging individuals to keep themselves as well as the beautiful plant life of Dothan safe and warm.

A cold Wiregrass wintery mix has many plants struggling for survival. Landscape experts give helpful tips on how to nurture your plants fully. Some plants, such as citrus trees, struggle to maintain their appearance during cold weather.

John Boone explains a few techniques that allow you to figure out if your plant is alive.

“The biggest thing if you can bring it inside, bring it inside. If you can, cover it up, but I’m not worried about the cold this weekend. This cold this weekend is a good kind of cold that we need to make the plants pretty next year,” said Boone.

The cold weather might have an advantage, but experts are prepared for the freeze coming to the Wiregrass and will take action.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.