Cold Start To The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Cold air is moving in as the weekend gets underway. Morning temperatures Saturday will dip to the freezing mark, before we turn much warmer heading into next week. The overall pattern will be mainly dry for the next several days.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and cold. Low near 32°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 60°. Winds NE-E at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 37°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 82° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 84° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.