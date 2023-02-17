Cold Start To The Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST
SYNOPSIS – Cold air is moving in as the weekend gets underway. Morning temperatures Saturday will dip to the freezing mark, before we turn much warmer heading into next week. The overall pattern will be mainly dry for the next several days.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and cold. Low near 32°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 60°. Winds NE-E at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 37°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 82° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 84° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy.  Low: 66° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-25 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

