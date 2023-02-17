Cold front moving through this morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
SYNOPSIS - The cold front is moving through this morning with it a line of showers behind the rain the temperatures are falling. This afternoon winds will be breezy and we will see partly cloudy skies. Overnight will be cold once with overnight lows in the lower 30s so cover up your plants and bring your pets in. The weekend looks great with sunshine and cooler temperatures. We will see temperatures climb back into the 80s by the middle of next week.

TODAY - AM rain, partly cloudy. High near 59°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 32°. Winds N 10-15 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 60°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 62° High: 82° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 77° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

