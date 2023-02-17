Celebrating Our People: Week 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 is celebrating the Wiregrass’s most influential African Americans as part of Black History Month.

Throughout February, we’ll be highlighting some of the area’s most successful in their fields, and giving a spotlight to those who persevered to become the people they are today.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13 | Jakia Pearson

Jakia Pearson is Miss National Peanut Festival. She is the first Black woman and the first Miss Slocomb to hold that title. Pearson has had to work hard for her title and the things that come with it. She is honored to be able to share her testimony with others and understand that no matter what society says, you can break through limitations.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 | Anita Dawkins

Anita Dawkins is a real estate broker here in Dothan. Outside of work, she advocates for education and strives to bring awareness to the things that can revitalize our community. Dawkins believes that it is important to know where you came from in order to know where you’re going.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 | Annie Ruth Weatherington

Annie Ruth Weatherington grew up working and not being able to attend school every day because of it. She says her grandchildren can’t believe how things were when she was younger. Weatherington has a great-great grandson to keep her busy.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 | Thaomia Hilliard

94-year-old Thaomia Hilliard grew up walking to school because there were no busses for children of color to ride. She remembers her parents teaching her around the fireplace. Hilliard is proud that she’s here and is grateful that the Lord let her live to see integrated schools.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 | Gussie Gibson

Gussie Gibson is gearing up for her 101st birthday. She is proud to be an inspiration to the younger generation. Gibson says that she doesn’t plan on going anywhere soon and she hopes to continue to teach and inspire young people.

